Welspun Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.76 crore, up 343.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.76 crore in June 2022 up 343.62% from Rs. 18.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 up 112.46% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Special shares closed at 16.85 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.42% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Specialty Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.76 84.44 18.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.76 84.44 18.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.83 55.07 5.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.27 2.42 5.76
Power & Fuel 11.03 10.49 --
Employees Cost 7.68 7.01 4.86
Depreciation 3.65 3.60 3.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.34 13.94 8.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.50 -8.09 -9.88
Other Income 3.63 17.21 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.87 9.12 -9.86
Interest 5.09 6.74 3.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.96 2.38 -13.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.96 2.38 -13.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.96 2.38 -13.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.96 2.38 -13.11
Equity Share Capital 318.05 318.05 318.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.04 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.04 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.04 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.04 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Welspun Special #Welspun Specialty Solutions
first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
