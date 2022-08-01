Welspun Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.76 crore, up 343.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.76 crore in June 2022 up 343.62% from Rs. 18.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 up 112.46% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2021.
Welspun Special shares closed at 16.85 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.76
|84.44
|18.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.76
|84.44
|18.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.83
|55.07
|5.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.27
|2.42
|5.76
|Power & Fuel
|11.03
|10.49
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.68
|7.01
|4.86
|Depreciation
|3.65
|3.60
|3.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.34
|13.94
|8.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.50
|-8.09
|-9.88
|Other Income
|3.63
|17.21
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|9.12
|-9.86
|Interest
|5.09
|6.74
|3.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.96
|2.38
|-13.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.96
|2.38
|-13.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.96
|2.38
|-13.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.96
|2.38
|-13.11
|Equity Share Capital
|318.05
|318.05
|318.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.04
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.04
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.04
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.04
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited