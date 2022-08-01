Welspun Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.76 crore, up 343.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.76 crore in June 2022 up 343.62% from Rs. 18.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 up 112.46% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Special shares closed at 16.85 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.42% over the last 12 months.