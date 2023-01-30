 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 179.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore in December 2022 up 179.98% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 65.61% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 685.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021. Welspun Special shares closed at 15.90 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.
Welspun Specialty Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations111.1887.0939.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations111.1887.0939.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.2284.4649.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.73-30.96-32.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.998.555.89
Depreciation3.773.733.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.3731.4218.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.10-10.11-6.50
Other Income1.506.651.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.60-3.46-5.25
Interest8.727.253.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.12-10.71-9.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.12-10.71-9.07
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.12-10.71-9.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.12-10.71-9.07
Equity Share Capital318.05318.05318.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm