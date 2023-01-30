Welspun Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 179.98% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore in December 2022 up 179.98% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 65.61% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 685.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
|Welspun Special shares closed at 15.90 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.18
|87.09
|39.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.18
|87.09
|39.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.22
|84.46
|49.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|35.73
|-30.96
|-32.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.99
|8.55
|5.89
|Depreciation
|3.77
|3.73
|3.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.37
|31.42
|18.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.10
|-10.11
|-6.50
|Other Income
|1.50
|6.65
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.60
|-3.46
|-5.25
|Interest
|8.72
|7.25
|3.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.12
|-10.71
|-9.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.12
|-10.71
|-9.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.12
|-10.71
|-9.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.12
|-10.71
|-9.07
|Equity Share Capital
|318.05
|318.05
|318.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.20
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.20
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.20
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.20
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited