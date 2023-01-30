Welspun Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 179.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 111.18 87.09 39.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 111.18 87.09 39.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.22 84.46 49.74 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.73 -30.96 -32.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.99 8.55 5.89 Depreciation 3.77 3.73 3.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.37 31.42 18.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.10 -10.11 -6.50 Other Income 1.50 6.65 1.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.60 -3.46 -5.25 Interest 8.72 7.25 3.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.12 -10.71 -9.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.12 -10.71 -9.07 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.12 -10.71 -9.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.12 -10.71 -9.07 Equity Share Capital 318.05 318.05 318.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited