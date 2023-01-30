English
    Welspun Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 179.98% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore in December 2022 up 179.98% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 65.61% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 685.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.Welspun Special shares closed at 15.90 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.
    Welspun Specialty Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.1887.0939.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.1887.0939.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.2284.4649.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.73-30.96-32.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.998.555.89
    Depreciation3.773.733.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3731.4218.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.10-10.11-6.50
    Other Income1.506.651.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.60-3.46-5.25
    Interest8.727.253.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.12-10.71-9.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.12-10.71-9.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.12-10.71-9.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.12-10.71-9.07
    Equity Share Capital318.05318.05318.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.20-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited