Welspun Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 179.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore in December 2022 up 179.98% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 65.61% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 685.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Welspun Specialty Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.18 87.09 39.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.18 87.09 39.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.22 84.46 49.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.73 -30.96 -32.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.99 8.55 5.89
Depreciation 3.77 3.73 3.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.37 31.42 18.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.10 -10.11 -6.50
Other Income 1.50 6.65 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.60 -3.46 -5.25
Interest 8.72 7.25 3.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.12 -10.71 -9.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.12 -10.71 -9.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.12 -10.71 -9.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.12 -10.71 -9.07
Equity Share Capital 318.05 318.05 318.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.20 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited