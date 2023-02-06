Welspun Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 179.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore in December 2022 up 179.98% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 up 65.61% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 685.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Welspun Special shares closed at 15.40 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.41% returns over the last 6 months and -30.47% over the last 12 months.