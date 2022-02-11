Welspun Special Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.71 crore, up 122.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.71 crore in December 2021 up 122.71% from Rs. 17.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2021 up 46.76% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021 up 78.98% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2020.

Welspun Special shares closed at 19.80 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)