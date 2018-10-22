Welspun net up 18% to Rs 114.8 cr

Welspun India reported an 18.84 percent growth in profit after tax at Rs 114.8 crore for the September quarter.

The company's total income grew 10.30 percent to Rs 1,797.8 crore during the quarter.

"We see an uptick in US retail sales and this is translating into higher volume growth for us. All the basic building blocks for significant share of B2C business are in place and our retail business is gathering momentum. We continue to pursue our differentiation strategy based on branding, innovation and sustainability," Welspun group chairman BK Goenka said in a statement.