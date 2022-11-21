Welspun Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Investments and Commercials are:Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021.
Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.65 in September 2021.
|Welspun Invest shares closed at 270.10 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Investments and Commercials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.00
|0.13
|3.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.00
|0.13
|3.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.92
|0.06
|3.88
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.92
|0.06
|3.88
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.92
|0.06
|3.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.92
|0.06
|3.88
|Tax
|0.98
|0.01
|1.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.94
|0.04
|2.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.94
|0.04
|2.80
|Equity Share Capital
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.05
|0.11
|7.65
|Diluted EPS
|8.05
|0.11
|7.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.05
|0.11
|7.65
|Diluted EPS
|8.05
|0.11
|7.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited