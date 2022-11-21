English
    Welspun Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Investments and Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021.

    Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.65 in September 2021.

    Welspun Invest shares closed at 270.10 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Investments and Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.000.133.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.000.133.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.060.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.920.063.88
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.920.063.88
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.920.063.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.920.063.88
    Tax0.980.011.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.940.042.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.940.042.80
    Equity Share Capital3.653.653.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.050.117.65
    Diluted EPS8.050.117.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.050.117.65
    Diluted EPS8.050.117.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

