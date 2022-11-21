Welspun Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021.

Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.65 in September 2021.