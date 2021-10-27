Welspun Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, up 929.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in September 2021 up 929.6% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021 up 1533.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021 up 1516.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 7.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2020.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 318.05 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 26.19% over the last 12 months.