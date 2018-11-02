Welspun Invest Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 45.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in September 2018 up 45.51% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2018 up 77.12% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2018 up 64.29% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2017.

Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2017.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 146.50 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.48% returns over the last 6 months and 42.86% over the last 12 months.