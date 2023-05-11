English
    Welspun Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, up 4230.14% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Investments and Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in March 2023 up 4230.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 up 2783.2% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 up 33600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    Welspun Invest shares closed at 311.45 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and 13.85% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Investments and Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.430.090.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.430.090.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.090.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.35-0.01-0.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.35-0.01-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.35-0.01-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.35-0.01-0.01
    Tax0.840.00-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.510.000.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.510.000.09
    Equity Share Capital3.653.653.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.86-0.020.24
    Diluted EPS6.86-0.020.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.86-0.020.24
    Diluted EPS6.86-0.020.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
