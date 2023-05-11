Welspun Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, up 4230.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in March 2023 up 4230.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 up 2783.2% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 up 33600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 311.45 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and 13.85% over the last 12 months.