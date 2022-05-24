Welspun Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Investments and Commercials are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 29.58% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 199.73% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.
Welspun Invest shares closed at 285.55 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.80% returns over the last 6 months and -29.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Welspun Investments and Commercials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|0.11
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.11
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.04
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.04
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.04
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.10
|0.44
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.40
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.40
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.65
|3.65
|3.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|-1.09
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|-1.09
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|-1.09
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|-1.09
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited