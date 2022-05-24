Welspun Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 29.58% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 199.73% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 285.55 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.80% returns over the last 6 months and -29.90% over the last 12 months.