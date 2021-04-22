Welspun Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 99.07% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 100.57% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 100.62% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2020.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 393.25 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.02% returns over the last 6 months and 184.86% over the last 12 months.