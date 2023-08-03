English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Welspun Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 85.75% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Investments and Commercials are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 85.75% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 255.31% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.Welspun Invest shares closed at 398.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.45% over the last 12 months.
    Welspun Investments and Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.023.430.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.023.430.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.080.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.063.350.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.063.350.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.063.350.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.063.350.06
    Tax0.000.840.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.062.510.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.062.510.04
    Equity Share Capital3.653.653.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.186.860.11
    Diluted EPS-0.186.860.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.186.860.11
    Diluted EPS-0.186.860.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

