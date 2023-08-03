Welspun Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 85.75% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 3.43 0.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.02 3.43 0.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.08 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 3.35 0.06 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 3.35 0.06 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 3.35 0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.06 3.35 0.06 Tax 0.00 0.84 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 2.51 0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 2.51 0.04 Equity Share Capital 3.65 3.65 3.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 6.86 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.18 6.86 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 6.86 0.11 Diluted EPS -0.18 6.86 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited