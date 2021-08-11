Welspun Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 93.37% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 102.94% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 102.33% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 347.60 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 43.05% over the last 12 months.