Welspun Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.99% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 288.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.20% over the last 12 months.