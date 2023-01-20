 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Welspun Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Investments and Commercials are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.99% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 288.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.20% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Investments and Commercials
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 4.00 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 4.00 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 3.92 0.02
Other Income -- -- 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 3.92 0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 3.92 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 3.92 0.04
Tax 0.00 0.98 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 2.94 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 2.94 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 3.65 3.65 3.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 8.05 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.02 8.05 -1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 8.05 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.02 8.05 -1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Welspun Invest #Welspun Investments and Commercials
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm