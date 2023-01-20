English
    Welspun Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Investments and Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 98.99% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Welspun Invest shares closed at 288.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.20% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Investments and Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.094.000.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.094.000.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.013.920.02
    Other Income----0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.013.920.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.013.920.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.013.920.04
    Tax0.000.980.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.002.94-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.002.94-0.40
    Equity Share Capital3.653.653.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.028.05-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.028.05-1.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.028.05-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.028.05-1.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm