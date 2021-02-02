Welspun Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 85.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 85.45% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 128.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Welspun Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Welspun Invest shares closed at 363.00 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.85% returns over the last 6 months and 97.28% over the last 12 months.