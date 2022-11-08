 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,529.61 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,529.61 crore in September 2022 down 14.17% from Rs. 1,782.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 93.82% from Rs. 126.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.43 crore in September 2022 down 68.51% from Rs. 280.84 crore in September 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 78.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.24% over the last 12 months.

Welspun India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,529.61 1,381.14 1,782.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,529.61 1,381.14 1,782.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 944.82 819.00 944.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.02 71.36 101.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.52 0.64 -36.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.79 118.41 152.33
Depreciation 61.72 60.87 69.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.05 301.02 359.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 9.84 191.33
Other Income 28.02 26.19 19.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.71 36.03 210.97
Interest 14.68 13.45 14.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.03 22.58 196.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.03 22.58 196.13
Tax 4.19 7.88 69.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.84 14.70 126.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.84 14.70 126.92
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 98.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.15 1.29
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.15 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.15 1.29
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.15 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
