Welspun India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,529.61 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,529.61 crore in September 2022 down 14.17% from Rs. 1,782.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 93.82% from Rs. 126.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.43 crore in September 2022 down 68.51% from Rs. 280.84 crore in September 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 78.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.24% over the last 12 months.