Welspun India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.84 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,535.84 crore in September 2020 up 5.14% from Rs. 1,460.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.35 crore in September 2020 down 7.98% from Rs. 163.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.57 crore in September 2020 down 1.71% from Rs. 315.96 crore in September 2019.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2019.

Welspun India shares closed at 73.50 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 178.41% returns over the last 6 months and 32.08% over the last 12 months.