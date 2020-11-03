Welspun India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.84 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,535.84 crore in September 2020 up 5.14% from Rs. 1,460.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.35 crore in September 2020 down 7.98% from Rs. 163.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.57 crore in September 2020 down 1.71% from Rs. 315.96 crore in September 2019.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2019.

Welspun India shares closed at 66.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 166.00% returns over the last 6 months and 21.13% over the last 12 months.