Welspun India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.78 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.78 crore in March 2023 down 14.48% from Rs. 1,597.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.16 crore in March 2023 up 87.69% from Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.95 crore in March 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 173.54 crore in March 2022.

Welspun India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,365.78 1,378.09 1,597.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,365.78 1,378.09 1,597.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 748.38 775.66 798.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.42 14.32 108.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.63 33.48 89.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 125.10 120.84 123.71
Depreciation 63.60 64.13 70.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 286.14 316.02 328.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.51 53.64 78.40
Other Income 44.84 41.85 24.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.35 95.49 103.23
Interest 16.71 16.31 11.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.64 79.18 91.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 112.64 79.18 91.69
Tax 35.48 27.20 50.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.16 51.98 41.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.16 51.98 41.11
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 98.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 0.53 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.78 0.53 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 0.53 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.78 0.53 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited