Welspun India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.78 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.78 crore in March 2023 down 14.48% from Rs. 1,597.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.16 crore in March 2023 up 87.69% from Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.95 crore in March 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 173.54 crore in March 2022.