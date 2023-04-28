Welspun India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.78 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.78 crore in March 2023 down 14.48% from Rs. 1,597.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.16 crore in March 2023 up 87.69% from Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.95 crore in March 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 173.54 crore in March 2022.

Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

Welspun India shares closed at 87.05 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 1.10% over the last 12 months.