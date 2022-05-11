 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,597.10 crore, down 7.08% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,597.10 crore in March 2022 down 7.08% from Rs. 1,718.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2022 down 69.91% from Rs. 136.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.54 crore in March 2022 down 42.51% from Rs. 301.84 crore in March 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 77.30 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Welspun India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,597.10 1,593.66 1,718.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,597.10 1,593.66 1,718.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 798.32 882.23 913.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 108.53 67.06 76.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 89.51 -25.22 -26.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.71 137.82 123.16
Depreciation 70.31 69.72 82.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 328.32 379.24 354.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.40 82.81 194.42
Other Income 24.83 24.55 25.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.23 107.36 219.57
Interest 11.54 25.65 37.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.69 81.71 182.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.69 81.71 182.24
Tax 50.58 25.66 45.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.11 56.05 136.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.11 56.05 136.63
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 100.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.57 1.36
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.57 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.57 1.36
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.57 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
