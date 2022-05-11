Welspun India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,597.10 crore, down 7.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,597.10 crore in March 2022 down 7.08% from Rs. 1,718.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.11 crore in March 2022 down 69.91% from Rs. 136.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.54 crore in March 2022 down 42.51% from Rs. 301.84 crore in March 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 77.30 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)