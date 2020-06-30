Welspun India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,184.72 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,184.72 crore in March 2020 down 5.78% from Rs. 1,257.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.82 crore in March 2020 up 236.89% from Rs. 43.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.20 crore in March 2020 down 5.33% from Rs. 197.73 crore in March 2019.

Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2019.

Welspun India shares closed at 37.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.88% over the last 12 months.