Welspun India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,257.42 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,257.42 crore in March 2019 up 1.64% from Rs. 1,237.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.70 crore in March 2019 down 160.04% from Rs. 72.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.73 crore in March 2019 down 18.79% from Rs. 243.47 crore in March 2018.

Welspun India shares closed at 55.00 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.