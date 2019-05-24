Welspun India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,257.42 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,257.42 crore in March 2019 up 1.64% from Rs. 1,237.14 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.70 crore in March 2019 down 160.04% from Rs. 72.78 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.73 crore in March 2019 down 18.79% from Rs. 243.47 crore in March 2018.
Welspun India shares closed at 55.00 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Welspun India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,257.42
|1,318.92
|1,237.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,257.42
|1,318.92
|1,237.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|630.80
|669.03
|591.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.94
|17.35
|8.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|38.91
|30.95
|6.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.09
|123.76
|129.14
|Depreciation
|100.89
|103.02
|119.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|301.22
|282.86
|272.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.57
|91.95
|110.52
|Other Income
|44.27
|16.85
|13.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.84
|108.80
|123.95
|Interest
|27.43
|23.10
|23.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|69.41
|85.70
|100.68
|Exceptional Items
|-167.33
|-29.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.92
|56.35
|100.68
|Tax
|-54.22
|18.29
|27.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.70
|38.06
|72.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.70
|38.06
|72.78
|Equity Share Capital
|100.47
|100.47
|100.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.38
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.38
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.38
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.38
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited