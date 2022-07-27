 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.14 crore, down 20.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,381.14 crore in June 2022 down 20.19% from Rs. 1,730.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022 down 91.25% from Rs. 168.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022 down 71.94% from Rs. 345.34 crore in June 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 72.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.33% over the last 12 months.

Welspun India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,381.14 1,597.10 1,730.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,381.14 1,597.10 1,730.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 819.00 798.32 889.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.36 108.53 104.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.64 89.51 -59.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.41 123.71 136.69
Depreciation 60.87 70.31 66.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 301.02 328.32 330.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.84 78.40 262.11
Other Income 26.19 24.83 17.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.03 103.23 279.15
Interest 13.45 11.54 29.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.58 91.69 249.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.58 91.69 249.85
Tax 7.88 50.58 81.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.70 41.11 168.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.70 41.11 168.05
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 100.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.42 1.67
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.42 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.42 1.67
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.42 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
