Welspun India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.14 crore, down 20.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,381.14 crore in June 2022 down 20.19% from Rs. 1,730.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022 down 91.25% from Rs. 168.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022 down 71.94% from Rs. 345.34 crore in June 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 72.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.33% over the last 12 months.