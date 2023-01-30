Welspun India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.09 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,378.09 crore in December 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 1,593.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2022 down 7.26% from Rs. 56.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.62 crore in December 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 177.08 crore in December 2021.
Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.
|Welspun India shares closed at 68.40 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and -51.81% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,378.09
|1,529.61
|1,593.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,378.09
|1,529.61
|1,593.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|775.66
|944.82
|882.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.32
|63.02
|67.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.48
|26.52
|-25.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.84
|122.79
|137.82
|Depreciation
|64.13
|61.72
|69.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|316.02
|312.05
|379.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.64
|-1.31
|82.81
|Other Income
|41.85
|28.02
|24.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.49
|26.71
|107.36
|Interest
|16.31
|14.68
|25.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|79.18
|12.03
|81.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|79.18
|12.03
|81.71
|Tax
|27.20
|4.19
|25.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.98
|7.84
|56.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.98
|7.84
|56.05
|Equity Share Capital
|98.81
|98.81
|98.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.08
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.08
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.08
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.08
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited