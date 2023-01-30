English
    Welspun India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.09 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,378.09 crore in December 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 1,593.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2022 down 7.26% from Rs. 56.05 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.62 crore in December 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 177.08 crore in December 2021.
    Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.Welspun India shares closed at 68.40 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and -51.81% over the last 12 months.
    Welspun India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,378.091,529.611,593.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,378.091,529.611,593.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials775.66944.82882.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.3263.0267.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.4826.52-25.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost120.84122.79137.82
    Depreciation64.1361.7269.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses316.02312.05379.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.64-1.3182.81
    Other Income41.8528.0224.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.4926.71107.36
    Interest16.3114.6825.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.1812.0381.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.1812.0381.71
    Tax27.204.1925.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.987.8456.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.987.8456.05
    Equity Share Capital98.8198.8198.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.080.57
    Diluted EPS0.530.080.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.080.57
    Diluted EPS0.530.080.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited