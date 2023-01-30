Welspun India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.09 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,378.09 1,529.61 1,593.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,378.09 1,529.61 1,593.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 775.66 944.82 882.23 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.32 63.02 67.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.48 26.52 -25.22 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 120.84 122.79 137.82 Depreciation 64.13 61.72 69.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 316.02 312.05 379.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.64 -1.31 82.81 Other Income 41.85 28.02 24.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.49 26.71 107.36 Interest 16.31 14.68 25.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.18 12.03 81.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 79.18 12.03 81.71 Tax 27.20 4.19 25.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.98 7.84 56.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.98 7.84 56.05 Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 98.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.53 0.08 0.57 Diluted EPS 0.53 0.08 0.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.53 0.08 0.57 Diluted EPS 0.53 0.08 0.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited