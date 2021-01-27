Welspun India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,740.02 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,740.02 crore in December 2020 up 30.11% from Rs. 1,337.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.94 crore in December 2020 up 90.94% from Rs. 96.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.21 crore in December 2020 up 24.53% from Rs. 295.67 crore in December 2019.

Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2019.

Welspun India shares closed at 66.60 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.89% returns over the last 6 months and 40.51% over the last 12 months.