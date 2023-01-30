 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Welspun India Q3 profit slumps 68% as inflation bites

Reuters
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

The bedsheet-maker’s consolidated net profit fell to Rs 42.38 crore ($5.20 million) for the quarter that ended December 31 from Rs 132 crore a year earlier, Welspun India said in an exchange filing.

The conglomerate’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(EBITDA) slumped 31%. (Representative image)

Home textiles manufacturer Welspun India reported a bigger-than-expected 68% slump in third-quarter profit on Monday as rising inflation pushed consumers to scale back spending on discretionary items.

The bedsheet-maker’s consolidated net profit fell to Rs 42.38 crore ($5.20 million) for the quarter that ended December 31 from Rs 132 crore a year earlier, Welspun India said in an exchange filing.

Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of Rs 60.95 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Textile manufacturers have been grappling with inflation as companies struggled to pass on rising input costs while consumers diverted their savings to essentials such as food and fuel.