Welspun India Q2 net up 21.4% to Rs 121.69 crore

Textile firm Welspun India reported a 21.38 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 121.69 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 100.25 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Welspun India said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during the quarter under review moved up by 10.29 percent to Rs 1,797.79 crore as against Rs 1,629.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Its total expenses were at Rs 1,635.70 crore as against Rs 1,484.81 crore, up by 10.16 percent.