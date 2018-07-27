App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun India Q1 net up 2.4 pc at Rs 127 cr

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,577.8 crore, up 1.6 percent, as against Rs 1,552.6 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Textile firm Welspun India today reported a 2.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 124.3 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,577.8 crore, up 1.6 percent, as against Rs 1,552.6 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a BSE filing.

"Volume growth of 8 percent was mostly offset by a change in drawback rates resulting in a reported growth rate of 1.6 percent," the company said.

"We see a positive growth momentum in volumes and are confident of achieving our annual guidance for revenues and profits. We continue to pursue our differentiation strategy based on branding, innovation, sustainability and our patented traceability solution," Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said.

related news

In 2016, US retail giant Target Corporation had terminated contract with the Gujarat-based textiles maker over alleged lapses in its products supply.

Target Corporation after an extensive investigation, confirmed that Welspun substituted another type of on-Egyptian cotton when producing bed sheets and pillows between August 2014 and July 2016.

Following this, Walmart stopped selling Welspun India's Egyptian cotton products. Welspun India had, later, appointed consultancy firm Ernst & Young to look into the alleged lapses.

Welspun India is part of $2.3 billion Welspun Group.

The company's stock was trading 2.97 percent higher at Rs 53.70 per scrip on the BSE today.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.