you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun India posts Q4 loss of Rs 78.43 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 89.86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Textile firm Welspun India on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 78.43 crore for the quarter ended March 31, due to exceptional expense of Rs 224.01 crore related to settlement of litigation in the US with regards to labelling and marketing of Egyptian cotton products.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 89.86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Welspun India said the company and its subsidiaries, which have been facing litigation in the US surrounding its premium cotton home textile products, have entered into a settlement agreement in the US.

"To avoid the burden, cost, and uncertainty of continued litigation in the United States surrounding the provenance of its premium cotton home textile products, the company and its subsidiaries have entered into a settlement agreement subsequent to year-end.

"The settlement agreement provides monetary payments to settlement class members not to exceed an aggregate USD 36 million (about Rs 250 crore)," Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported an exceptional item aggregating to Rs 224.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, and it represented a provision for the settlement costs.

"The settlement agreement is subject to approval by the appropriate courts in the United States and regulators, and is intended to resolve legal claims in the US concerning the past marketing and labelling of the company's premium cotton home textile products," the company added.

In 2016, US retail giant Target Corporation had terminated contract with the Gujarat-based textiles maker over alleged lapses in its products supply.

Target Corporation after an extensive investigation confirmed that Welspun substituted another type of on-Egyptian cotton when producing bed sheets and pillows between August 2014 and July 2016. Welspun India had, later, appointed consultancy firm Ernst & Young to look into the alleged lapses.

Welspun India said it continues to deny the merits of these claims and does not admit to any liability in the settlement agreement.

"Nonetheless, Welspun believes this settlement agreement, which is subject to approval by the appropriate courts in the United States and regulators, is in the best interest of all stakeholders," it added.

Welspun India's total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,600.94 crore, up 4.30 per cent as against Rs 1,534.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs 0.30 per share on equity share.

Welspun India is part of the USD 2.3-billion Welspun Group.

Shares of Welspun India Friday were trading 4.73 per cent higher at Rs 57.55 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on May 24, 2019 03:26 pm

