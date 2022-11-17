Welspun India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,113.46 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,113.46 crore in September 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 2,487.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 95.64% from Rs. 199.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.65 crore in September 2022 down 64.21% from Rs. 423.74 crore in September 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 79.05 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -43.17% over the last 12 months.