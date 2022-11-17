 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,113.46 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,113.46 crore in September 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 2,487.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 95.64% from Rs. 199.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.65 crore in September 2022 down 64.21% from Rs. 423.74 crore in September 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 79.05 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -43.17% over the last 12 months.

Welspun India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,113.46 1,957.25 2,487.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,113.46 1,957.25 2,487.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,120.75 1,073.15 1,156.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.83 95.58 209.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.24 -23.12 -29.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 201.44 193.32 235.88
Depreciation 109.51 104.94 105.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 548.68 466.51 505.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.01 46.87 304.83
Other Income 23.13 21.74 13.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.14 68.61 318.59
Interest 28.40 32.30 35.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.74 36.31 283.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.74 36.31 283.30
Tax 5.48 15.01 81.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.26 21.30 201.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.26 21.30 201.60
Minority Interest 0.34 1.03 -2.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 0.06 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.67 22.39 199.06
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 98.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.23 2.01
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.23 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.23 2.01
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.23 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
