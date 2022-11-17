English
    Welspun India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,113.46 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,113.46 crore in September 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 2,487.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 95.64% from Rs. 199.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.65 crore in September 2022 down 64.21% from Rs. 423.74 crore in September 2021.

    Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

    Welspun India shares closed at 79.05 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -43.17% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,113.461,957.252,487.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,113.461,957.252,487.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,120.751,073.151,156.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.8395.58209.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.24-23.12-29.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost201.44193.32235.88
    Depreciation109.51104.94105.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses548.68466.51505.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0146.87304.83
    Other Income23.1321.7413.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.1468.61318.59
    Interest28.4032.3035.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7436.31283.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.7436.31283.30
    Tax5.4815.0181.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.2621.30201.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.2621.30201.60
    Minority Interest0.341.03-2.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.06-0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.6722.39199.06
    Equity Share Capital98.8198.8198.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.232.01
    Diluted EPS0.080.232.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.232.01
    Diluted EPS0.080.232.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

