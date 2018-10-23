Welspun India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,779.94 crore, Up 10.76% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,779.94 1,549.15 1,606.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,779.94 1,549.15 1,606.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 843.03 720.86 601.75 Purchase of Traded Goods 128.22 6.62 127.55 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.34 33.95 126.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 179.93 174.19 171.65 Depreciation 108.29 105.88 128.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 392.65 317.06 296.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.16 190.59 154.65 Other Income 17.85 28.63 22.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.01 219.22 177.61 Interest 36.92 34.24 32.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.09 184.98 145.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 162.09 184.98 145.12 Tax 40.40 52.15 44.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.69 132.83 100.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.69 132.83 100.25 Minority Interest -6.89 -5.62 -3.61 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 114.80 127.21 96.64 Equity Share Capital 100.47 100.47 100.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 Diluted EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 Diluted EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited