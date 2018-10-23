Welspun India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,779.94 crore, Up 10.76% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are: Net Sales at Rs 1,779.94 crore in September 2018 Up 10.76% from Rs. 1,606.97 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.80 crore in September 2018 Up 18.79% from Rs. 96.64 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.30 crore in September 2018 Up 0.34% from Rs. 306.27 crore in September 2017. Welspun India EPS has Increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2017. Welspun India shares closed at 59.95 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.42% returns over the last 6 months and -10.46% over the last 12 months. Welspun India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,779.94 1,549.15 1,606.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,779.94 1,549.15 1,606.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 843.03 720.86 601.75 Purchase of Traded Goods 128.22 6.62 127.55 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.34 33.95 126.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 179.93 174.19 171.65 Depreciation 108.29 105.88 128.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 392.65 317.06 296.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.16 190.59 154.65 Other Income 17.85 28.63 22.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.01 219.22 177.61 Interest 36.92 34.24 32.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.09 184.98 145.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 162.09 184.98 145.12 Tax 40.40 52.15 44.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.69 132.83 100.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.69 132.83 100.25 Minority Interest -6.89 -5.62 -3.61 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 114.80 127.21 96.64 Equity Share Capital 100.47 100.47 100.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 Diluted EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 Diluted EPS 1.14 1.27 0.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:42 pm