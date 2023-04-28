Welspun India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,153.90 crore, down 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,153.90 crore in March 2023 down 3.29% from Rs. 2,227.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.39 crore in March 2023 up 140.26% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 320.09 crore in March 2023 up 29.89% from Rs. 246.43 crore in March 2022.