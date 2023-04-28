 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,153.90 crore, down 3.29% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,153.90 crore in March 2023 down 3.29% from Rs. 2,227.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.39 crore in March 2023 up 140.26% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 320.09 crore in March 2023 up 29.89% from Rs. 246.43 crore in March 2022.

Welspun India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,153.90 1,869.15 2,227.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,153.90 1,869.15 2,227.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 882.77 941.65 1,019.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.56 7.55 174.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 272.69 7.38 117.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 200.12 199.47 198.47
Depreciation 113.53 114.16 111.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 498.24 519.41 490.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.99 79.53 115.01
Other Income 41.57 34.90 19.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.56 114.43 134.98
Interest 33.27 35.91 26.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.29 78.52 108.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 173.29 78.52 108.69
Tax 44.20 34.71 57.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.09 43.81 51.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.09 43.81 51.03
Minority Interest -3.60 -1.45 0.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 0.02 0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.39 42.38 52.19
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 98.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.43 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.43 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.43 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.43 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited