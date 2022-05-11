 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,227.09 crore, up 4.28% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,227.09 crore in March 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 2,135.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2022 down 59.89% from Rs. 130.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.43 crore in March 2022 down 31.2% from Rs. 358.18 crore in March 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 77.30 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Welspun India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,227.09 2,418.17 2,135.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,227.09 2,418.17 2,135.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,019.41 1,122.24 1,114.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 174.88 264.59 140.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 117.09 -32.93 -162.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 198.47 220.35 201.33
Depreciation 111.45 106.70 114.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 490.78 533.19 521.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.01 204.03 206.08
Other Income 19.97 19.75 37.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.98 223.78 243.93
Interest 26.29 20.81 64.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.69 202.97 179.72
Exceptional Items -- -35.91 --
P/L Before Tax 108.69 167.06 179.72
Tax 57.66 36.01 45.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.03 131.05 134.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.03 131.05 134.28
Minority Interest 0.94 1.33 -4.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.01 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.19 132.39 130.11
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 100.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 1.34 1.30
Diluted EPS 0.53 1.34 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 1.34 1.30
Diluted EPS 0.53 1.34 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
