Welspun India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,135.71 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,135.71 crore in March 2021 up 32.05% from Rs. 1,617.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.11 crore in March 2021 up 52% from Rs. 85.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.18 crore in March 2021 up 20.9% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2020.

Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2020.

Welspun India shares closed at 91.25 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.69% returns over the last 6 months and 249.62% over the last 12 months.

Welspun India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,135.712,029.011,617.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,135.712,029.011,617.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,114.93922.81717.22
Purchase of Traded Goods140.09175.7653.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-162.24-141.67-25.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost201.33220.50196.41
Depreciation114.25113.92124.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses521.27453.61427.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.08284.08124.43
Other Income37.8520.7047.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax243.93304.78171.57
Interest64.2155.9061.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax179.72248.88110.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax179.72248.88110.33
Tax45.4474.0819.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.28174.8090.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.28174.8090.59
Minority Interest-4.235.97-4.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates130.11180.7785.60
Equity Share Capital100.47100.47100.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.301.800.85
Diluted EPS1.301.800.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.301.800.85
Diluted EPS1.301.800.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 08:11 pm

