Welspun India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,135.71 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,135.71 crore in March 2021 up 32.05% from Rs. 1,617.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.11 crore in March 2021 up 52% from Rs. 85.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.18 crore in March 2021 up 20.9% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2020.

Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2020.

Welspun India shares closed at 91.25 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.69% returns over the last 6 months and 249.62% over the last 12 months.