Welspun India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,557.20 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,557.20 crore in March 2019 up 3.38% from Rs. 1,506.23 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.29 crore in March 2019 down 188.24% from Rs. 89.86 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.39 crore in March 2019 down 13.63% from Rs. 292.22 crore in March 2018.
Welspun India shares closed at 55.00 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Welspun India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,557.20
|1,640.33
|1,506.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,557.20
|1,640.33
|1,506.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|687.73
|725.06
|640.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|146.84
|80.66
|114.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.68
|47.06
|-21.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|175.06
|182.25
|169.02
|Depreciation
|109.83
|111.76
|130.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|355.60
|371.79
|339.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.82
|121.75
|133.45
|Other Income
|43.74
|17.04
|28.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|142.56
|138.79
|162.14
|Interest
|47.92
|40.20
|38.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|94.64
|98.59
|124.05
|Exceptional Items
|-224.01
|-29.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-129.37
|69.24
|124.05
|Tax
|-50.94
|19.16
|34.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-78.43
|50.08
|89.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-78.43
|50.08
|89.86
|Minority Interest
|-0.86
|-2.97
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-79.29
|47.11
|89.86
|Equity Share Capital
|100.47
|100.47
|100.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited