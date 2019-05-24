Welspun India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,557.20 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,557.20 crore in March 2019 up 3.38% from Rs. 1,506.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.29 crore in March 2019 down 188.24% from Rs. 89.86 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.39 crore in March 2019 down 13.63% from Rs. 292.22 crore in March 2018.

Welspun India shares closed at 55.00 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.