 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Welspun India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.25 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.25 crore in June 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 2,214.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022 down 89.71% from Rs. 217.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.55 crore in June 2022 down 62.26% from Rs. 459.82 crore in June 2021.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2021.

Welspun India shares closed at 72.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.33% over the last 12 months.

Welspun India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,957.25 2,227.09 2,214.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,957.25 2,227.09 2,214.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,073.15 1,019.41 1,063.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 95.58 174.88 206.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.12 117.09 -177.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 193.32 198.47 212.00
Depreciation 104.94 111.45 97.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 466.51 490.78 462.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.87 115.01 349.92
Other Income 21.74 19.97 12.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.61 134.98 362.65
Interest 32.30 26.29 48.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.31 108.69 313.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.31 108.69 313.79
Tax 15.01 57.66 90.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.30 51.03 222.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.30 51.03 222.90
Minority Interest 1.03 0.94 -5.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 0.22 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.39 52.19 217.53
Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 100.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.53 2.17
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.53 2.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.53 2.17
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.53 2.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving #Welspun India
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.