Welspun India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.49 crore, up 84.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,214.49 crore in June 2021 up 84.26% from Rs. 1,201.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.53 crore in June 2021 up 343.12% from Rs. 49.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.82 crore in June 2021 up 93.1% from Rs. 238.12 crore in June 2020.

Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2020.

Welspun India shares closed at 134.35 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.85% returns over the last 6 months and 256.84% over the last 12 months.