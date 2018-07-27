Welspun India consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,549.15 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,549.15 1,506.23 1,291.15 Other Operating Income -- -- 248.27 Total Income From Operations 1,549.15 1,506.23 1,539.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 720.86 640.95 751.16 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.62 114.12 49.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.95 -21.19 -57.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 174.19 169.02 166.00 Depreciation 105.88 130.08 118.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 317.06 339.80 305.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.59 133.45 205.93 Other Income 28.63 28.69 13.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.22 162.14 219.15 Interest 34.24 38.09 35.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 184.98 124.05 183.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 184.98 124.05 183.51 Tax 52.15 34.19 54.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.83 89.86 128.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.83 89.86 128.56 Minority Interest -5.62 -- -4.29 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 127.21 89.86 124.27 Equity Share Capital 100.47 100.47 100.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.27 0.86 1.24 Diluted EPS 1.27 0.86 1.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.27 0.86 1.24 Diluted EPS 1.27 0.86 1.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited