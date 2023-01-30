Welspun India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,869.15 crore, down 22.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,869.15 2,113.46 2,418.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,869.15 2,113.46 2,418.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 941.65 1,120.75 1,122.24 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.55 76.83 264.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.38 37.24 -32.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 199.47 201.44 220.35 Depreciation 114.16 109.51 106.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 519.41 548.68 533.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.53 19.01 204.03 Other Income 34.90 23.13 19.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.43 42.14 223.78 Interest 35.91 28.40 20.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.52 13.74 202.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -35.91 P/L Before Tax 78.52 13.74 167.06 Tax 34.71 5.48 36.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.81 8.26 131.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.81 8.26 131.05 Minority Interest -1.45 0.34 1.33 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.07 0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.38 8.67 132.39 Equity Share Capital 98.81 98.81 98.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.43 0.08 1.34 Diluted EPS 0.43 0.08 1.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.43 0.08 1.34 Diluted EPS 0.43 0.08 1.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited